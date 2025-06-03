Video: Hear Jason Gotay & Jeremy Jordan Sing 'The Riddle Song' on the FLOYD COLLINS Cast Recording

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Step inside the studio with the cast of Floyd Collins as they record the 2025 Original Broadway Cast Album! A newly-released video shows Jason Gotay and Jeremy Jordan recording "The Riddle Song," which is set to be featured on the upcoming album, set for released on Friday, July 11.

Released by Center Stage Records, the Floyd Collins album is produced by Adam Guettel and Ted Sperling, recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester, and executive produced by Adam Siegel and Van Dean. Preorder your CD now at www.CenterStageRecords.com.

Floyd Collins also stars Sean Allan Krill, Marc Kudisch, Lizzy McAlpine, Taylor Trensch, Wade McCollum, Jessica Molaskey, Cole Vaughan, and Clyde Voce.

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus.