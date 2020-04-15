Video: Hear 'Bob's Song' A Cut Song from COME FROM AWAY at CUT FROM AWAY At Feinstein's/54 Below
Broadway's Come From Away, now in its third smash hit year, hit the stage for CUT FROM AWAY: THE UNTOLD STORIES & SONGS, a one night only concert event at Feinstein's/54 Below!
CUT FROM AWAY: THE UNTOLD STORIES & SONGS, featured songs by Tony Award nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein that did not make it to Come From Away's opening night on Broadway.
The evening was hosted by Irene Sankoff & David Hein and featured members of Come From Away's all-star Broadway company, band and creative team.
"In 2011, we traveled to Newfoundland for the 10th Anniversary of that pivotal day, along with countless returning passengers, pilots and flight crew. We spent almost a month there, interviewing everyone we could and every character in the show was inspired by a friend we made out there. Over our six year journey writing Come From Away we wanted to share every story we heard - all 16,000 of them." said writing team Irene Sankoff & David Hein, "We had so many songs that told amazing stories, but did not quite work to move our 100-minute musical forward, so some of our favorites songs were literally cut from AWAY. On Monday, February 17, we will perform what was cut, and commemorate those unsung stories."
Hear 'Bob's Song' here!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG Adds Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss And More!
More celebrity guests join a?oeThe Disney Family Singalong,a?? hosted by Ryan Seacrest, for a night of magic and music.... (read more)