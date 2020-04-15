Video: Hear 'Bob's Song' A Cut Song from COME FROM AWAY at CUT FROM AWAY At Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway's Come From Away, now in its third smash hit year, hit the stage for CUT FROM AWAY: THE UNTOLD STORIES & SONGS, a one night only concert event at Feinstein's/54 Below!

CUT FROM AWAY: THE UNTOLD STORIES & SONGS, featured songs by Tony Award nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein that did not make it to Come From Away's opening night on Broadway.

The evening was hosted by Irene Sankoff & David Hein and featured members of Come From Away's all-star Broadway company, band and creative team.

"In 2011, we traveled to Newfoundland for the 10th Anniversary of that pivotal day, along with countless returning passengers, pilots and flight crew. We spent almost a month there, interviewing everyone we could and every character in the show was inspired by a friend we made out there. Over our six year journey writing Come From Away we wanted to share every story we heard - all 16,000 of them." said writing team Irene Sankoff & David Hein, "We had so many songs that told amazing stories, but did not quite work to move our 100-minute musical forward, so some of our favorites songs were literally cut from AWAY. On Monday, February 17, we will perform what was cut, and commemorate those unsung stories."

Hear 'Bob's Song' here!





