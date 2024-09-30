Video: Hannah Cruz Performs Cut Song From SUFFS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At a release party for the Suffs cast recording CD, Suffs star Hannah Cruz performed a cut song from the musical! Watch the performance below!

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's 1913 and the women's movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists - "Suffs," as they call themselves - and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we're reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Now playing at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre, Suffs recently received six nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards, including a nomination for “Best Musical.” Taub was nominated for “Best Book of a Musical” and “Best Original Score,” while Nikki M. James, who plays Ida B. Wells, was nominated for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.” Additional nominations went to Leigh Silverman for “Best Direction of a Musical” and Paul Tazewell for “Best Costume Design of a Musical.” In addition, Suffs was recently honored with three Outer Critics Circle Awards, including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” “Outstanding Book of a Musical” (Shaina Taub), and “Outstanding Score” (Shaina Taub).