Video: HERCULES West End Cast Performs at D23

The West End cast of HERCULES was in Anaheim, California yesterday to perform 'Zero to Hero' and 'Go the Distance' at D23.

Watch the performances here:

Disney's new production of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End in summer 2025.

With music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules is inspired by the 1997 Academy Award®-nominated animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios.

The production previously had a run in Hamburg, Germany earlier this year. Check out photos from that production here.