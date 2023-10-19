Video: HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway

Harmony officially opens on Monday, November 13, 2023.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Harmony Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

A sold-out crowd welcomed the new Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman musical Harmony to Broadway last night.  The first preview performance took place on the stage of the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) and, following the curtain call, the Comedian Harmonists went from stage lights to marquee lights to the cheers of the fans outside the stage door.  The original musical is based on the true story of the musical group, The Comedian Harmonists, one of the most successful groups in Germany and around the globe. In the 1920’s and 30’s they sold millions of records, made dozens of films and sold-out the biggest venues around the world from Carnegie Hall to the London Palladium.   They were considered one of the original boy bands with their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics. The Harmonists are played by Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Tesley.  Harmony boasts a total of 20 Broadway debuts with five of the six Harmonists taking their first bows on a Broadway stage. Harmony officially opens on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Check out footage from the celebration last night!
 
Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.
 
The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.
 
The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), batwin + robin productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).
 
Tickets are now on sale starting at $59 online, or by calling (800) 447 7400 or (212) 239-6200.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the musical received a 2002 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical and an award for Outstanding Best Book of a Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Best New Musical for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and two 2022 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.
 
Harmony is produced by Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, Garry Kief and Hunter Arnold, and joined by Scott Abrams, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marco Santarelli, Tom D'Angora, Michael D’Angora, Paul Gavriani, Nick Padgett, Neil Gooding Productions, Christine Petti, Rob Kolson, James L. Nederlander, Mark Jacobs, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Jamie deRoy, Ira & Yael Kleinman, Matthew Rosenthal, NETworks PRESENTATIONS LLC, Good Productions, Sig Anderman, PickleStar A Cohen, Michael B. Cox, Susan DuBow, Greg Field, David Gemunder, David & Lori Hsieh, IN UNISON Productions, Larry & Robin Kaufman, Willette & Manny Klausner, Sara Miller McCune, Michael Patrick, Harvey & Sandy Platt, Mark Revitz, Jason Rose, Larry Starr,  Laurie M. Tisch, WitzEnd Productions, Harold Matzner, Addiss Keena/Amuse, Inc., Burba Hayes LLC/Hunter Johnson, Joanne Sherry Mitchell/Michelle Kaplan, Viva Diva USA INC/Theatre Nerd Productions,  Bellanca Vasi/Jon & Ron Yonover, and David Bryant/Siegel StoryLineProject.
 

Photo credit: Paul Aphisit 





2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from Harmony in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the Piano Key Hoodie, the Logo Cap, and more below.

2
Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo
Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY

The cast of Harmony appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform the title song from the show. The performance featured Chip Zien and the show's Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. Watch the video now!

3
HARMONY on Broadway to Offer $18.00 Tickets as Part of New Ticketing Initiative Photo
HARMONY on Broadway to Offer $18.00 Tickets as Part of New Ticketing Initiative

A new ticketing initiative is launching for the new Broadway production of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony which begins previews at the Barrymore Theatre on Wednesday, October 18th. 

4
Meet the Cast of HARMONY, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of HARMONY, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Harmony officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, October 18. Meet the cast of Harmony here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Harmony Logo Pin Harmony Logo Pin
Harmony Key Art Magnet Harmony Key Art Magnet
Harmony Logo Tee Harmony Logo Tee
Harmony Broadway Logo Cap Harmony Broadway Logo Cap

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on BroadwayVideo: HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Photos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress CollectionPhotos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
Photos & Video: See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTSPhotos & Video: See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Video: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre CompanyVideo: Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company

Videos

HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More Video
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central DAPHNE
THE COTTAGE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You