Video: Grey Henson, Sean Astin & More in ELF on Broadway

Grey Henson, Sean Astin, and more star in Elf the Musical, which is currently playing at the Marquis Theatre. The limited engagement marks the first time the show has been on Broadway in over a decade. Get a first look at footage here!

Joining Tony Award nominee Grey Henson as Buddy the Elf, and Oscar nominee and Screen Actors Guild winner Sean Astin as Santa, are: rising stage star Kayla Davion as Jovie; Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden as Walter Hobbs; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Ashley Brown as Emily Hobbs; Kai Edgar as Michael; Jennifer Sanchez as Deb; actor and TV personality Kalen Allen as the Store Manager; and Michael Deaner as Little Boy.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves in the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities make him realize he doesn’t quite fit in. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.