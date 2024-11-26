Video: Good Morning America Offers Sneak Peek of ABC's MARY POPPINS Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, ABC will premiere “The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20,” a two-hour special chock full of rarely seen footage, photos and stories from the film’s living legends.

Ahead of its airing, Good Morning America has previewed clips from the special, featuring new interviews with Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Also featured are previously unheard recordings between original Poppins author P.L. Travers and The Sherman Brothers. Tune in to Good Morning America on Wednesday for a special performance from Broadway’s original Mary Poppins, Ashley Brown, on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The 60th-anniversary special airs Wednesday, Nov. 27 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Disney. The special will also include the debut of “The Last Verse,” a three-and-a-half-minute film that celebrates the timeless message of connection and hope behind the iconic Sherman Brothers song “It’s a Small World” and unveils a poignant new verse written by legendary composer Richard Sherman in his final Disney contribution. In the spirit of the beloved song, viewers will journey across the globe as the song is passed from person to person and generation to generation, culminating in the reveal of this heartfelt new verse.

Then, on Thursday, Nov. 28, “The Wonderful World of Disney” presents “Mary Poppins,” the beloved film that follows Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) as she flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two lonely and mischievous children. With the help of a carefree chimney sweep named Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the spirited nanny turns every chore into a game and every day into a “Jolly Holiday.”

“The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20” is produced by ABC News Studios and “20/20.” Matt Lombardi is executive producer. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Janice Johnston is the executive producer of “20/20.”