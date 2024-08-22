Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for SMASH On Broadway With Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Smash, the stage musical adaptation inspired by the fan-favorite NBC series, is slated for a Broadway run in the 2024-25 season. The cast is busy prepping for their Broadway run and the production has released a first look at the show from inside the rehearsal room.

Check out Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, and more as they prepare to bring their Bombshell new musical to Broadway in the video!

The production will be helmed by 5-time Tony-winning director Susan Stroman, with a score by the Tony- and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns, etc.), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical. They will also be writing additional new material. The book will be co-written by two of Broadway's most seasoned craftsmen, Tony-nominated Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony-winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone). And Smash's Emmy- winning choreographer, Joshua Bergasse, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation. 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Management.

The cast of SMASH includes Brooks Ashmanskas (Nigel), Alex Brightman (Jerry), Yvette Nicole Brown (Anita), Bella Coppola (Chloe), Nihar Duvvuri (Scott), Casey Garvin (Charlie), Robyn Hurder (Ivy), Kristine Nielsen (Susan), Krysta Rodriguez (Tracy) and Jonalyn Saxer (Karen), with Wendi Bergamini, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Zachary Downer, Tiffany Engen, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Megan Kane, Caleb Marshall-Villarreal, Connor McRory, JJ Niemann, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Brian Shepard, Sarah Sigman, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.