Video: Go Inside Opening Night of COST OF LIVING on Broadway

The best of Broadway gathered last night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre to celebrate the arrival of Martyna Majok's Cost of Living. Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play made its Broadway debut following its New York premiere at MTC's New York City Center - Stage I in June 2017.

The cast features acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala (Lucille Lortel Award winner for his performance) and Katy Sullivan (Theatre World Award winner for her performance), who reunite for the Broadway production; Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Clyde's, The New Englanders at MTC); and David Zayas ("Dexter," Anna in the Tropics).

Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, Martyna Majok's powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. Hailed by The New York Times as "gripping, immensely haunting and exquisitely attuned," this insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. Directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney, this production reunites acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out highlights below!