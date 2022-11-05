Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ALMOST FAMOUS With the Cast & Creatives
Watch red carpet interviews with Cameron Crowe, Drew Gehling, Chris Wood, Solea Pfeiffer and more!
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway!
We're taking you inside the opening night in the video below!
Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.
The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.
The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV
November 5, 2022
Watch a rehearsal of the world premiere of Frank Wildhorn's 'Danube Symphony' performed by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra.
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ALMOST FAMOUS With the Cast & Creatives
November 5, 2022
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! We're taking you inside the opening night in the video here!
Video: Ashley Blanchet and Sally Wilfert Talk THE SECRET OF MY SUCESS at TUTS
November 3, 2022
Theatre Under The Stars is presenting the brand-new musical, The Secret of My Success. Watch Ashley Blanchet and Sally Wilfert discuss the show here!
Video: Richard Ridge Chats With SOME LIKE IT HOT Book Writers Amber Ruffin and Matthew Lopez
November 3, 2022
The new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT is now in previews at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show'). Richard Ridge sat down with Lopez and Ruffin to discuss the show. Watch here!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for ALMOST FAMOUS
November 3, 2022
It's a big night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre! Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, opens on Broadway. BroadwayWorld will be on the red carpet for the big night. Tune in at 5:45pm to watch live!