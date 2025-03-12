Video: Go Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's First Preview

The production will open officially at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Step inside the first preview of BOOP! The Musical on Broadway with a first look at "A Little Versatility" and the curtain call. The videos features Jasmine Amy Rogers, who made her Broadway debut last night in the title role. The production will open officially at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Saturday, April 5, 2025. See photos of the cast's first bows here.
"A Little Versatility" features Rogers and the musical's ensemble performing one of director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell's signature tap numbers.
In BOOP!, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” Boop-oop-a-doop!
Joining Rogers in reprising their roles from the show's Chicago pre-Broadway run last year is Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar. See them take their first bows below.
The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander (Follies), Courtney Arango (Broadway debut, A Chorus Line National Tour), Colin Bradbury (Elf), Tristen Buettel (Bad Cinderella), Joshua Michael Burrage (Cats), Victoria Byrd (Back to the Future), Dan Castiglione (Broadway debut, The Tick), Rebecca Corrigan (Broadway debut, In the Heights film), Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald (Kinky Boots), RJ Higton (The Outsiders), Nina Lafarga (In the Heights), Morgan McGhee (Jelly’s Last Jam), Ryah Nixon (The Great Gatsby), Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella), Ricky Schroeder (Broadway debut, Kinky Boots National Tour), Gabriella Sorrentino (Hamilton), Derek Jordan Taylor (The Great Gatsby), Lizzy Tucker (Broadway debut), Amy Van Norstrand (Holiday Inn), Damani Van Rensalier (Hadestown), and David Wright Jr. (Aladdin).