Video: Go Inside BOOP! THE MUSICAL's First Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step inside the first preview of BOOP! The Musical on Broadway with a first look at "A Little Versatility" and the curtain call. The videos features Jasmine Amy Rogers, who made her Broadway debut last night in the title role. The production will open officially at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Saturday, April 5, 2025. See photos of the cast's first bows here.

"A Little Versatility" features Rogers and the musical's ensemble performing one of director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell's signature tap numbers.

In BOOP!, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.” Boop-oop-a-doop!

Joining Rogers in reprising their roles from the show's Chicago pre-Broadway run last year is Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar. See them take their first bows below.