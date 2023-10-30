Video: Get a First Look at New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

The North American tour of Girl From the North Country is now playing in Cleveland, OH after launching earlier this month in Minneapolis, MN. A full tour route for this season is available here.

Watch below!



Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.