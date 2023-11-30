Video: Get a First Look at Ella Perez and Lorenzo Pugliese as Babe and Sonny Bono in THE CHER SHOW National Tour

The show travels to more than 50 markets across the US in 2023 and 2024. 

By: Nov. 30, 2023

The Cher Show (Non-Equity)

The first non-equity national tour of THE CHER SHOW kicked off performances in Fayetteville, Arkansas on November 19. The show travels to more than 50 markets across the US in 2023 and 2024. 

Watch Ella Perez and Lorenzo Pugliese as Babe and Sonny Bono perform 'I Got You Babe' below!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, one unstoppable force has dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical depiction of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW has 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tracking the icon’s rise to fame and legendary career, THE CHER SHOW stars Ella Perez plays "Babe” - the bright-eyed kid starting out, with Catherine Ariale as “Lady” - the glam pop star; and Morgan Scott as “Star” - the cultural icon. Mike Bindeman is featured in the roles of Gregg Allman and John Southall, with Tyler Pirrung as Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank, and Lucy Werner as Georgia Holt and Lucille Ball. Lorenzo Pugliese stars as Sonny Bono. Rounding out the cast are Emma Alteri, Michelle Arotsky, Neftali Benitez, Charles Blaha, Gary Paul Bowman, Emma Jade Branson, Kevin Michael Buckley, Samantha Butts, Liz Davis, Mollie Downes, Jordan Gold, Nathan Hoty, Tre Kanaley, Drew Lake, Mason Derreck Lewis, and Grace Napoletano.  

The 2023-2024 National Tour of THE CHER SHOW is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, costume design by Bob Mackie, and scenic design by Kelly James Tighe. Lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, video design by Jonathan Infante, music supervision by Kristin Stowell, and casting by Alison Franck. Daniel Sher is the executive producer. 




