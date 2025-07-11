Video: GINGER TWINSIES Cast Takes First Bows

Ginger Twinsies will open on July 24 at the Orpheum Theatre.
Previews have officially begun for the world premiere of Ginger Twinsies, a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap, written and directed by Kevin Zak. The strictly limited, 16-week engagement continues through October 26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre.
The cast includes: Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, and Casey Whyland, Mike Liebenson, and Omolade Wey j as understudies.
You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.