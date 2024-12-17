Video: Fred Armisen Talks Broadway Debut in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SNL alum Fred Armisen is making his Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love, the new show featuring a rotating cast of numerous theater and comedy names.

"It's just short stories and we're reading them," Armisen explained on a visit to The Tonight Show. "But there's a lot of sound design and it draws you into the writing... There's performance, but the pieces are so funny."

Armisen admitted that, with this being his first Broadway show, the production is a new experience for him. "I've never done anything like it. And it looks easy when you go to see a show. But there's just a lot of stuff [going on]." Fallon is also making his Broadway debut with the show when he joins next month. Watch the full conversation with Armisen and Fallon now!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.