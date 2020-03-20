Video Flashback: THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW Brings Broadway to Daytime!

This weekend 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen will present a one-night-only return of the legendary, 25-time Emmy Award winning "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" to air on Youtube to raise money for The Actors Fund!

From it's first season to its final episode, which culminated in a giant Broadway medley, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" devoted more airtime to promoting theatrical productions than any other national program in television history. Even after ending her show, O'Donnell has remained a tireless supporter of Broadway, as a performer, a producer, an outspoken fan, and a three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the TONY AWARDS honored O'Donnell with its Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her commitment to arts education.

Ms. O'Donnell said of the show,"Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now - in this time of tremendous need - it's our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in."

This weekend's blockbuster program will feature performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in all of entertainment, all participating live from their comfort of their own home, including Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley, and more!

"The Rosie O'Donnell Show" will be broadcast live on YouTube, this Sunday, March 22nd at 7:00pm ET. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit give.actorsfund.org/Rosie

To gear up for this weekend's big event, let's flashback to just a few of the many Broadway performances featured on The Rosie Show over the years!





