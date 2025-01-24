Video: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast & Set in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a first look at the cast and creative team of Stranger Things: the First Shadow at their first rehearsal. The video also features models of the Broadway production's set and costumes.

The production will begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially open Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.

"It's like being shot out of a cannon in the best way," Ayana Cymone, who plays Sue Anderson in the production, said.

Producer Sonia Friedman is also seen addressing the cast in the video, calling the plat the "most extraordinary and creatively ambitious work I've ever known."

And so it begins…..Join us in rehearsals and be there live on Broadway starting March 28 pic.twitter.com/YpE6HaAaRf — Stranger Things on Broadway (@STonBroadway) January 24, 2025

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will feature the previously announced Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux (“Stranger Things” Season 5) as Dr. Brenner, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Alison Jaye (“Shameless”) as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Victor Creel, Louis McCartney reprising his universally acclaimed performance as Henry Creel (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, West End), Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay”) as Patty Newby and Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper, Jr.

The cast of 34 also includes Janie Brookshire (The Philanthropist), Kelsey Anne Brown (Broadway Debut), Malcolm Callender (Broadway Debut), Ta’Rea Campbell (The Hills of California) as Patty’s Mom, Juan Carlos (Broadway Debut) as Bob Newby - replacing Nicholas Eldridge, - Antoinette Comer (Mamma Mia!), Robert T. Cunningham (Broadway Debut) as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone (Broadway Debut) as Sue Anderson, Tom D'Agustino (Apple TV+’s “Dear Edward”), Victor de Paula Rocha (Broadway Debut), Ian Dolley (The Holdovers) as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin (Broadway Debut) as Karen Childress, Nya Garner (Broadway Debut), Logan Gould (Netflix’s “The Corps”) as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant (Broadway Debut) as Claudia Yount, Rebecca Hurd (Broadway Debut), Ted Koch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Chief Hopper, Timothy Lawrence (Broadway Debut), Jamie Martin Mann (Broadway Debut) as Ted Wheeler, Patrick Scott McDermott (Flying Over Sunset), Stephen Wattrus (Take Me Out), Maya West (Broadway Debut) and Eric Wiegand (Plaza Suite) as Alan Munson and Graham Winton (The Ferryman).

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW astonished the West End, winning the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment. From Netflix and multi-award-winning Broadway producer Sonia Friedman Productions, and directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Stephen Daldry alongside Justin Martin, this pulse-racing new adventure will turn Broadway upside down.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?