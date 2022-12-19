Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at Paul Bettany & Jeremy Pope in THE COLLABORATION

The production opens tomorrow, December 20, at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and will now play through Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Broadway premiere of The Collaboration, by special arrangement with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O'Sullivan. The production opens tomorrow, December 20, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and will now play through Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Get a first look at footage below!

The Collaboration is written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, and features Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, The Inspection) star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar®-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).

The Collaboration's creative team includes Anna Fleischle (Set & Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Emma Laxton (Sound Design), Duncan McLean (Projection Design), Karicean "Karen" Dick & Carol Robinson (Wig Design), Ayanna Witter-Johnson (Original Music), Deborah Hecht (Dialect & Vocal Coach), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (U.S. Casting), James Latus (Production Stage Manager).

The world premiere of The Collaboration was originally produced by the Young Vic Theatre London in January-March 2022 in partnership with Eleanor Lloyd, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal and Eilene Davidson in association with Denis O'Sullivan.




Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Video: First Look at THE COLLABORATION on Broadway Photo
Video: First Look at THE COLLABORATION on Broadway
Watch footage from The Collaboration on Broadway starring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, opening on Broadway tomorrow, December 20th.
THE COLLABORATION Extends Through January 29 Ahead of Tomorrows Opening Photo
THE COLLABORATION Extends Through January 29 Ahead of Tomorrow's Opening
The Collaboration has announced an extension of one additional week of performances ahead of its opening night tomorrow, December 20, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The production will now play through Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Photos: See Paul Bettany & Jeremy Pope in THE COLLABORATION Photo
Photos: See Paul Bettany & Jeremy Pope in THE COLLABORATION
Get a first look at Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Collaboration, featuring Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.
Up on the Marquee: THE COLLABORATION Photo
Up on the Marquee: THE COLLABORATION
Performances are underway for the Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Collaboration. We have photos of the Broadway marquee at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: SIX Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Break Down the Show's LyricsVideo: SIX Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Break Down the Show's Lyrics
December 16, 2022

Watch Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss discuss the lyrics for the songs in Six!
Video: Go Inside the Belasco As AIN'T NO MO' Announces Its Broadway Extension!Video: Go Inside the Belasco As AIN'T NO MO' Announces Its Broadway Extension!
December 15, 2022

Today, Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright on Broadway, announced that the history-making and critically-acclaimed Broadway production of Ain’t No Mo’, presented by Lee Daniels, will extend through Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Belasco Theatre.
Video: First Look at BALD SISTERS World Premiere at Steppenwolf TheatreVideo: First Look at BALD SISTERS World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre
December 15, 2022

Get a first look at footage of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together.
Video: Watch Jennifer Holliday & Morgan James' Performances at Broadway Dreams GalaVideo: Watch Jennifer Holliday & Morgan James' Performances at Broadway Dreams Gala
December 14, 2022

Watch Morgan James’ performance of “Dream On” and Jennifer Holliday’s “And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' from Broadway Dreams Foundation's 15th Annual Gala!
Video: Rehearsals Begin For LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS in LondonVideo: Rehearsals Begin For LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS in London
December 14, 2022

An all new video has been released to mark the start of rehearsals for the West End premiere of Sam Steiner’s Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons. 
share