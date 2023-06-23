Video: First Look at Ben Crawford, Ashley Blanchet & More in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny

The cast also features Claybourne Elder (Gaston), Ann Harada (Mrs. Potts), Kelvin Moon Loh (Lumiere), Eric Jordan Young (Cogsworth), and more.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 3 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 4 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!

Click Here for More on THE MUNY

The Muny is presenting Disney's Beauty and the Beast through June 30. 

Get a first look at footage below!

Joining Ashley Blanchet (Belle), Ben Crawford (Beast), Claybourne Elder (Gaston), Ann Harada (Mrs. Potts), Kelvin Moon Loh (Lumiere), Eric Jordan Young (Cogsworth), Holly Ann Butler (Babette), Tommy Bracco (Lefou), Harrison White (Maurice), Debby Lennon (Madame de la Grande Bouche) and Michael Hobin (Chip) are Lori Barrett-Pagano, Devin Cortez, Matthew Davies, Duane Martin Foster, Nigel Jamal Hall, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Daniel Brooks McRath, Georgia Monroe, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Paris Porché Richardson, Heather Jane Rolff, Grace Marie Rusnica, Michael Santomassimo, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Wesley Slade, Molly Stilliens, Meridien Terrell, Cameron Monroe Thomas and Kristen Welsh. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens youth ensembles.

The tale as old as time, as previously announced, is led by director John Tartaglia, choreographer Patrick O'Neill, associate choreographer Bryan Thomas Hunt, with music direction by Ben Whiteley.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Robin McGee, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan, with puppet design by Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck, fight coordinator Bart Williams and production stage manager Matt Lacey.






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for DISNEYS BEAUTY & THE BEAST at The Muny Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST at The Muny

Check out a sneak peek video of the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Beauty & the Beast at The Muny, starring Ashley Blanchet, Ben Crawford, Claybourne Elder, Ann Harada, and more!

2
Video: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL at The Muny Photo
Video: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL at The Muny

Get a first look at rehearsals for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at The Muny!

3
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL at the Muny Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL at the Muny

The Muny announced its full cast, design and production teams for the Muny and regional premiere production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, June 12 -18. Find out more about the production, cast, creative team, and ticketing here!

4
Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector, and More Will Lead the Regional Premiere Of BEAUTIFUL: The C Photo
Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector, and More Will Lead the Regional Premiere Of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at the Muny

The Muny has announced the cast of the regional premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Find out who's starring and how to get tickets here!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDSVideo: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Video: First Look at All New Clips From LIZARD BOY at Theatre RowVideo: First Look at All New Clips From LIZARD BOY at Theatre Row
Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONGVideo: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Video: Billy Porter Reveals His First Madame Tussauds Wax FigurePhotos & Video: Billy Porter Reveals His First Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Videos

Photos & Video: Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW Video Photos & Video: Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You