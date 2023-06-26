Video: First Look Inside Rehearsals for CHESS at The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector & More

Chess will run July 5 - 11.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

The Muny is presenting Chess, July 5 - 11. Check out footage from the first rehearsal below!

The cast features Jessica Vosk (Florence Vassy), Jarrod Spector (Frederick Trumper), John Riddle (Anatoly Sergievsky), Taylor Louderman (Svetlana Sergievskaya), Rodney Hicks (Walter De Courcey), Tally Sessions (Alexander Molokov), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Arbiter), Annelise Baker, Jett Blackorby, Eric Allen Boyd, Sydney Chow, Cicily Denise Daniels, Spencer Dean, Matt Faucher, Anna Gassett, Brian Golub, Omega Jones, Sydney Jones, Gareth Keegan, Sage Lee, Daniel May, Brady Miller, Trina Mills, Alysha Morgan, Kristen Faith Oei, Alex Prakken, Emilie Renier, Shelby Ringdahl, Michael Seltzer and Avilon Trust Tate. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen and Muny Summer Intensive Teen ensembles.

This Muny premiere, as previously announced, is led by director/choreographer Josh Rhodes, associate director/choreographer Lee Wilkins, with music director and conductor Jason DeBord and associate music director Michael Horsley.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Edward E. Haynes, Jr., costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Alex Basco Koch, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, with production stage manager Kelsey Tippins.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.

About the Show:

Before Mamma Mia!, members of the pop group ABBA teamed up with Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar,  The Lion King, Evita) to create a dynamic drama centered around the world chess championship; mirroring the 1980s Cold War tensions of USA vs. Soviet Russia. The dazzling and beautiful pop rock score became a worldwide smash, including the hit single “One Night in Bangkok.” Chess makes its move to St. Louis (home of the first world championship) and onto the Muny stage for the first time, as the game's long history continues to rise in popularity.

Single tickets and Muny gift cards for the 105th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit Click Here or call (314) 361-1900.




