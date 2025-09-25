 tracker
Video: First Listen to PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL in London

The production is scheduled to officially open November 30 and run through May 25, 2026, with previews from November 1 at the Savoy Theatre.

By: Sep. 25, 2025
Paddington the Musical has released an all new video, featuring the song 'The Explorer & the Bear' with Tom Fletcher. The song will officially be released on Friday, September 26.

A post shared by Paddington the Musical (@paddingtonthemusical)

The musical, adapted from Michael Bond’s beloved books and StudioCanal’s hit films, is scheduled to officially open November 30 and run through May 25, 2026, with previews from November 1 at the Savoy Theatre.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, with a book by Jessica Swale and music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, the production has assembled a large ensemble of performers. Newly announced cast members include Esme Bacalla-hayes, Tiago Dhondt BambergerDavid Birch, Aimée Fisher, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna JaySam LathwoodNatasha LeaverKatie Lee, Sunny LeeVicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O’Reilly, Ben RedfernHugo Rolland, and Simon Shorten. The producers recently confirmed that casting for the iconic bear — along with its design and creative reveal — will not be announced until the first preview.

They join the previously announced Brenda EdwardsVictoria Hamilton-Barritt, Bonnie LangfordAmy Ellen Richardson, Timi AkinyosadeAmy Booth-SteelTarinn CallenderDelilah Bennett-CardyAdrian Der GregorianTeddy Kempner, and Tom Edden. The role of Jonathan Brown will be shared by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare, and Jasper Rowse.

The show is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, StudioCanal, and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.



