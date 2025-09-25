Video: First Listen to PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paddington the Musical has released an all new video, featuring the song 'The Explorer & the Bear' with Tom Fletcher. The song will officially be released on Friday, September 26.

Check out the video!

The musical, adapted from Michael Bond’s beloved books and StudioCanal’s hit films, is scheduled to officially open November 30 and run through May 25, 2026, with previews from November 1 at the Savoy Theatre.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, with a book by Jessica Swale and music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, the production has assembled a large ensemble of performers. Newly announced cast members include Esme Bacalla-hayes, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, David Birch, Aimée Fisher, Jacqueline Hughes, Kellianna Jay, Sam Lathwood, Natasha Leaver, Katie Lee, Sunny Lee, Vicki Lee Taylor, Jáiden Lodge, Andilé Mabhena, Rose Mary O’Reilly, Ben Redfern, Hugo Rolland, and Simon Shorten. The producers recently confirmed that casting for the iconic bear — along with its design and creative reveal — will not be announced until the first preview.

They join the previously announced Brenda Edwards, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Bonnie Langford, Amy Ellen Richardson, Timi Akinyosade, Amy Booth-Steel, Tarinn Callender, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Adrian Der Gregorian, Teddy Kempner, and Tom Edden. The role of Jonathan Brown will be shared by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare, and Jasper Rowse.

The show is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, StudioCanal, and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.