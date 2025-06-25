Video: Fabiola Caraballo Quijada and Chris Hayes Celebrate Jimmy Award Wins on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jimmy Award-winning student performers Fabiola Caraballo Quijada and Chris Hayes stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday, following their respective wins during the ceremony Monday evening.

Quijada, Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards, was nominated for her portrayal of Sandra Bloom in Big Fish, while Hayes, from the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards, portrayed Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

"It was a sigh of relief," said Quijada of her win. "It was a journey coming to an end, but also a journey just beginning. I was just excited to be able to come to my family afterward and hug them so, so tight." This was her second time making it as a finalist at the awards.

For Hayes, the standout performer noted that winning was "everything" for him. "It's all I've really wanted for the past four years. I've had many friends who have come through the Jimmys and just to be where they were. I really feel like I made Vegas proud." Watch the full interview and take a look at the ceremony HERE.

Josh Groban returned to host the 2025 ceremony. This year’s coaches were: Jenni Barber, Lisa Brescia, Janet Dacal, Colin Hanlon, Lily Kaufmann, Adam J. Levy, Julia Murney, Desi Oakley, Eliseo Román, Q. Smith, Steven Telsey, and EJ Zimmerman.

The panel of judges for the 2025 Jimmy Awards is comprised of notable theatre professionals, including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts, and industry leaders. Winners and finalists will be selected by Montego Glover, LaChanze, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, Marc Platt, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Bernard Telsey, and Lia Vollack. Preliminary judges who adjudicated and cast the nominees in the Character and Feature Groups included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Sammy Lopez, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, Cody Renard Richard, and Rachel Sussman.

Throughout the evening, Julia Knitel, Apollo Levine, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aki Nishino, and Jasmine Amy Rogers were special guest presenters introducing various awards, musical numbers, and tributes.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States.