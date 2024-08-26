Video: FUNNY GIRL Star Katerina McCrimmon Performs 'My Man' For National Tour Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The national tour of FUNNY GIRL has wrapped up its first year on the road and to cap things off, the show's star, Katerina McCrimmon, stepped out after curtain call for a special performance.

Keeping up a tradition begun by the show's original Fanny, Barbra Streisand, later carried on by Lea Michele, the star treated the crowd to a post-bows rendition of Brice's signature song, "My Man" for her final performance.

The tour will head back out again next month, kicking off at Seattle's Paramount Theatre beginning September 24. Casting for the next leg of the tour has not yet been announced.

Watch video of her performance below!

Welcome to musical comedy heaven! The Broadway revival features iconic songs, including “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “I'm the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. As a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage, everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

FUNNY GIRL is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Newsies).

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott (Falsettos); tap choreography by Ayodele Casel; scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical); costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Cody Spencer; hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates; music supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger, CSA; orchestrations by Chris Walker; dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The associate director is Johanna McKeon; the associate choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti; the assistant director is Torya Beard; the assistant tap choreographer is Dre Torres.

The FUNNY GIRL tour stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Jovon E. Shuck and is supported by Stage Manager Kyle Dannahey and Assistant Stage Manager Rachael Wilkin. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin Sweeney with Associate Company Manager Ryan Mayfield. The tour music director/conductor is Elaine Davidson.

The Broadway production of FUNNY GIRL began performances at the August Wilson Theatre on March 22, 2022, with the official opening on April 24, 2022, where it continued its record-breaking run through September 3, 2023.