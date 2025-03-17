Video: FINN Takes the Stage at Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway stars are coming together tonight at Town Hall for a special benefit performance of FINN. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson have teamed up with FINN creators Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond to present a one-night-only performance that will also celebrate the fifth anniversary of “Stars in the House,” the inspiring and wildly successful COVID-era digital series that has raised over $2 Million for the Entertainment Community Fund and other organizations in need.

Check back at 8pm ET to watch live right here at BroadwayWorld.

The new musical premiered at the Kennedy Center in 2024 and was originally scheduled to embark on a tour before it was canceled in February following President Trump's overhaul of the institution. “We are overwhelmed by the support we have received since the Kennedy Center tour of FINN was canceled just a couple of weeks ago,” said Dimond, Kooman, and Nee in a previously released statement.

For the one-night only performance, the stars join previously-announced stars Andrew Rannells, Kelli O’Hara, Lea Salonga, Bonnie Milligan, Jessie Mueller, Nikki M. James, Jose Llana, Hennessy Winkler, Michael Urie, Charlotte D’Amboise, Nina West, Peppermint, Adam Pascal, Brenda Braxton, Zachary Noah Piser, as well as members of the original Kennedy Center cast. The evening will also feature a performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, whose Kennedy Center appearance was recently canceled, with members of New York City Gay Men's Chorus joining in solidarity.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and livestream donations will go to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

About FINN

Finn has never felt like he fits in with the other sharks in his pack. Everyone else is so aggressive, stoic, and…gray. When a chance encounter introduces Finn to the brilliantly expressive world of the coral reef, a world filled with song, dance, and color, Finn discovers that he might just be a fish at heart.