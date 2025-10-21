Video: Ethan Hawke Talks Transforming Into Lorenz Hart for BLUE MOON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new video, actor Ethan Hawke sheds light on Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, whom he portrays in the new movie Blue Moon. Watch as Hawke speaks about the real-life person behind the songwriter, how he approached playing Hart, his physical transformation, and more.

Directed by Richard Linklater, Blue Moon takes place at Sardi's Restaurant on the opening night of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! in 1943. The plot itself follows Hart as he confronts his shattered self-confidence as his former collaborator, Richard Rodgers, begins a successful new collaboration with Hammerstein.

The movie features a starry cast including Ethan Hawke as Hart and Andrew Scott as Richard Rodgers, along with Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale. Check out our interview with the stars of the film, who discuss the bond between Rodgers and Hart. Additionally, watch as theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper goes inside the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts to take a look at the Sardi's portraits on display when the movie takes place.

Rodgers and Hart helmed such musicals as Babes in Arms and Pal Joey, in addition to the 1934 hit ballad "Blue Moon" from which the film gets its title. Rodgers and Hammerstein went on to create several hits themselves, with South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music among them.

The movie is now playing in Los Angeles and New York, and will expand nationwide on October 24, 2025.