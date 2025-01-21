Video: Erika Jayne Takes First Bows in Return to CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



She's the name on everybody's lips! Singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) returned to Chicago on Broadway in the role of “Roxie Hart”. Check out video footage of her taking her first bows here!

Plus, BroadwayWorld was there for her first performance and you can check out photos here.

Erika Jayne began performances for her return engagement on Monday, January 20, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre and will perform through Sunday, February 9, 2025. She previously played “Roxie” on Broadway in January 2020, her run was cut short by the COVID-19 shut down.

TV personality, singer, author and actress, Jayne is best known for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” currently airing its 14th season. Jayne launched her professional singing career in 2007 with the release of her debut single, "Roller Coaster” which reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play chart, followed by eight more #1 hits: “Stars,” “Give You Everything,” “Pretty Mess,” “One Hot Pleasure,” “Party People,” “Crazy” and “How Many F—ks.” In 2023, Jayne unveiled her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Bet It All on Blonde, at the iconic House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. Partnering with Live Nation, this electrifying spectacle dazzled audiences with a glamorous fusion of her biggest chart-topping hits and fresh, never-before-heard tracks. Outside of her recording career, Jayne performed on the 24th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” She also released her first book, “Pretty Mess,” in 2019, which quickly became a New York Times bestseller. In 2020, Jayne leaned into her passion for the theater, starring in more than 80 performances as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway. Jayne has amassed over 5 million followers across social media platforms and worked with prestigious brands such as Alexander Wang, Moschino, Kenzo, Too Faced and more.