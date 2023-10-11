Video: Ephraim Sykes & Aisha Jackson Sing from PAL JOEY

Pal Joey opens with a benefit performance on November 1 and runs through November 5.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Coming up next month at NEW YORK CITY CENTER is the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. The production opens with a benefit performance on November 1 (through 5), celebrating 80 years at the center or the arts, followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Funds raised by all seven performances help to ensure the future of City Center’s founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world-class performing arts.

In this revival, reconceived by co-director and choreographer Savion Glover and co-director Tony Goldwyn, Joey Evans (Ephraim Sykes) is a Black jazz singer who refuses to compromise on his craft as he struggles to make it big on the Chicago nightclub circuit. With a new book by Richard LaGravenese and Daniel “Koa” Beaty, the production reimagines Linda English (Aisha Jackson) as a radio chanteuse trying to find her authentic voice, and Vera Simpson (Elizabeth Stanley) as a liberated white socialite following her passions. 

Below, check out a sneak peek of Sykes and Jackson performing three songs from the show!

"Where or When" and "Blue Moon":

 "This Can't Be Love":



RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Revealed for PAL JOEY at New York City Center Photo
Full Cast Revealed for PAL JOEY at New York City Center

NEW YORK CITY CENTER has unveiled the complete cast for the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 11th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 11th, 2023
BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off TodayBROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today
Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony HallPhotos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64

Videos

Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You