Video: Eden Espinosa Sings 'I Will Paint Her' from LEMPICKA

Watch Eden Espinosa sing 'I Will Paint Her' from Lempicka to Amber Iman, and see behind-the-scenes footage, in the video here. The physical version of the Lempicka cast album was released on August 9th.

Featuring Tony Award nominees, Eden Espinosa and Amber Iman, the sweeping new musical celebrates the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, with music and lyrics by Matt Gould and Carson Kreitzer.

TRACKLIST:

1. Overture

2. Unseen

3. Our Time

4. Starting Over

5. Paris

6. Plan and Design

7. Don't Bet Your Heart

8. I Will Paint Her

9. Perfection

10. Wake Up

11. The Most Beautiful Bracelet

12. Woman Is

13. Pari Will Always Be Pari

14. The New Woman

15. Women

16. Stay

17. What She Sees

18. Here It Comes

19. Speed

20. Just This Way

21. In the Blasted California Sun

22. Finale

The creative team for Lempicka featured Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The cast of Lempicka was led by Tony Award nominee, Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, with Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness with Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Mary Page Nance, Julio Rey, and Michael Milkanin rounding out the company.

Additional members of the creative team for Lempicka include Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), Leah Loukas (hair & wig design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Lempicka is produced by Seaview and Jenny Niederhoffer, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as Executive Producers.