Video: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Perform Soul Cover of 'When You're in Love' From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

A new video has been released featuring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen performing a soul cover of "When You're in Love" from Maybe Happy Ending. The performance features the showtune cover band Third Reprise, led by Daniel Rudin, who was in charge of arrangement, orchestration, and production. Check out the video here!

The music video features backup vocals by Kayla Carpenter, Sophia James, and Aaron Lewys. Musicians include Rudin, Sam Appiah, Stefano Di Blasio, Jordan Peters, Jonathan Toscano, Mitch Bowers, Marianna Ramirez, Epongue Ekille, Yoojin Park, Kayla Williams, and Dara Hankins.

The music video was recorded live at GB's Juke Joint, and was directed by Isabel Weinberg and edited by Soraya Perry.

Maybe Happy Ending: Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on CD now. The album was released in streaming and digital formats earlier this season. The vinyl edition, which is due on Friday, June 13, is currently available for pre-order.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Winner of the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, the Drama League Award, the OCC Award and the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.