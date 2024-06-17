Video: Daniel Aukin Reacts to Tony Win for Best Direction of a Play

Stereophonic is running on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre.
|
Just last night at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Daniel Aukin took home a Tony Award for 'Best Direction of a Play' for his outstanding work on Stereophonic. After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Daniel checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Aukin's other Broadway credits include: Sam Shepard’s Fool for Love. Recent Off-Broadway: David Adjmi’s Stereophonic,Mia Chung’s Catch As Catch Can (Playwrights Horizons) and Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could (MTC); also, world premieres of new plays by Joshua Harmon, Abe Koogler, Dan LeFranc, Amy Herzog, Melissa James Gibson, Itamar Moses, Michael Friedman, Mark Schultz, Mac Wellman, Quincy Long and María Irene Fornés including Bad Jews (Roundabout), 4000 Miles (Lincoln Center), The Fortress of Solitude (The Public) and [sic] (Soho Rep). He has won three Obie Awards for his work and was artistic director of Soho Rep (1998–2006).
Videos