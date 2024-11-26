Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Celebrates Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"I get to make 1500 people laugh eight times a week," Christopher Sieber told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "That is the coolest thing in the world and I'm so happy about it."

Sieber and the cast of Death Becomes Her certainly have a lot to be happy about. The new musical opened on Broadway just last week at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, DEATH BECOMES HER features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

"I knew from the first reading that [this show] was really a winner," added Jennifer Simard. "If I may be so bold to say this... I feel like [our show] is a female-led The Producers! It feels so right."

In Death Becomes Her, Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Watch more interviews with the cast and creative team from the big opening night!