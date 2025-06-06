Video: Cynthia Erivo Teases 'More Mature’ WICKED Sequel, Opens Up About New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo recently joined the TODAY Show to talk about her new album "I Forgive You," also teasing Wicked: For Good following the new trailer drop this week.

Regarding her new album, which is available now, the performer shared its significance and how it differs from her first. "It means a great deal. The first album I made, I loved, but it didn't quite feel like me. This one feels really connected and really personal....It's taken a long time to make. I was very pedantic about everything, very picky about what was on it and what I wrote."

One track on the album, Push and Pull, marks new territory for Erivo, who shows off her rapping skills. "I had written it about four years ago and, originally, it was somebody else's voice," she explained. For this version, she attempted to provide the vocals herself, and "it kind of stuck...I liked the way it felt to do it."

She also offered a glimpse of what audiences can expect from the highly anticipated conclusion of the Wicked film, which hits theaters this November. "[Elphaba and Glinda] are really separate in the beginning because they've had to leave each other from the last time we've seen them," Erivo shared. "They do come together during this, but it's not easy for them. They're both much more mature than they were before. They've both had a measure of life happen between now and when you've seen them last. And so they have to sort of re-navigate where they are." Watch the full conversation now and check out her new album here.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good. This year, Erivo released her second studio album and is set to host the 78th Tony Awards this Sunday. She will also play Jesus in the forthcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.