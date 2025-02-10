Video: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Defying Gravity' in WICKED Movie Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On CBS Sunday Morning, the television program shared a clip of Oscar-nominee Cynthia Erivo performing the iconic song Defying Gravity from Wicked. The clip features a snippet of the song from the end of the film, which she sings alongside her co-star Ariana Grande. Watch the clip from the film, which has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here.

Also on the morning show, Erivo sat down with CBS' Seth Doane to discuss making and promoting the successful film, and how she brought the character of Elphaba to life. She also discusses the origins of her passion for acting, her unique process of recording an album, and the prospect of becoming an EGOT winner. Watch the extended interview below.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.