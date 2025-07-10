Video: Cynthia Erivo Drops Live Version of New Song 'I Choose Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cynthia Erivo is continuing to show off her vocals with the release of a live performance of I Choose Love. The song is featured on her latest album, I Forgive You, which was officially released last month. The Wicked star co-wrote the track with producer Will Wells and songwriter Justin Tranter. Check it out now!

I Forgive You is Erivo's first album since her debut recording Ch. 1 Vs. 1 in 2021. In a previous interview, the performer revealed that much of the music is comprised of unique vocal sounds she can make, allowing her freedom to improvise and layer vocal lines over the melody. Check out the full album below and watch other live performances from the TODAY Show here.

Following the success of the first Wicked film, Erivo will next be seen on screen as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, which will hit theaters this November. In the meantime, she remains busy this summer, having hosted the TONY AWARDS in June and starring in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in August. She also recently appeared in Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face, and released her second album of original music. Other upcoming projects include a film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone and a solo production of DRACULA on the West End in 2026.

She is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades, including nominations at THE GOLDEN GLOBES and Academy Awards. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in The Color Purple.