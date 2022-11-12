Video: Corey Mach Shares the Inside Scoop on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the prolific and mega-talented Merrily We Roll Along actor, Corey Mach. Corey gives us a glimpse into his creative journey from being a church pianist to booking his first national tour a few days after moving to New York City! He also gives us the inside scoop into the rehearsal process of the upcoming New York Theatre Workshop's production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along, where he is working alongside Broadway veterans Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe and 'Survival Jobs' alumni, Krystal Joy Brown and Evan Alexander Smith!

Before closing out the episode with a super fun 'Popstars on Broadway' trivia game, Corey shares what led him to create the successful Broadway Sings Concert Series which is gearing up for its next production of "Broadway Sings Mariah Carey: A Holiday Spectacular" on Monday, December 5!

The episode opens with a mic check where Samantha and Jason share ways we all can celebrate Native American History Month this November, Ben Platt and Michaela Diamond in "Parade", the second season of HBO's White Lotus and the Crabby Cabaret Concert this Sunday, November 13 at the Bijou Theatre as part of the Bridgeport Art Trail in Bridgeport, CT. Exclusive Survival Job videos can be found here on Broadway World and the audio can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

