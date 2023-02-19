Video: Celebrate 45 Years of ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY

45 years ago today, on February 19, 1978, On the Twentieth Century opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

On the Twentieth Century is a musical with book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and music by Cy Coleman. Based partly on the 1932 play Twentieth Century and its 1934 film adaptation, the musical is part operetta, part farce and part screwball comedy. The story involves the behind-the-scenes relationship between Lily, a temperamental actress and Oscar, a bankrupt theatre producer. On a luxury train traveling from Chicago to New York in the early 1930s, Oscar tries to cajole the glamorous Hollywood star into playing the lead in his new, but not-yet-written drama, and perhaps to rekindle their romance.

The musical ran on Broadway in 1978-1979, running for 449 performances and winning five Tony Awards. It showcased Madeline Kahn in the role of Lily Garland, and when Kahn left the show, the role launched the career of Judy Kaye.

As part of an Actors Fund benefit, a one-night-only staged concert was held on September 26, 2005 at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York. The production starred Marin Mazzie as Lily, Douglas Sills as Oscar, Joanne Worley as Letitia and Christopher Sieber as Bruce, with appearances by Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Max, Cheyenne Jackson as one of the "Life is Like a Train" porters, and Kathleen Turner as Imelda.

Roundabout Theatre Company revived the musical on Broadway, at the American Airlines Theatre, opening on March 15, 2015. Scott Ellis directed, and choreography was by Warren Carlyle. The cast starred Chenoweth as Lily and Peter Gallagher as Oscar, and featured Andy Karl as Bruce, Mark Linn-Baker as Oliver, Michael McGrath as Owen and Mary Louise Wilson as Letitia.