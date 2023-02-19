Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Celebrate 45 Years of ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY

On the Twentieth Century opened on Broadway on February 19, 1978.

Feb. 19, 2023  

45 years ago today, on February 19, 1978, On the Twentieth Century opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

On the Twentieth Century is a musical with book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and music by Cy Coleman. Based partly on the 1932 play Twentieth Century and its 1934 film adaptation, the musical is part operetta, part farce and part screwball comedy. The story involves the behind-the-scenes relationship between Lily, a temperamental actress and Oscar, a bankrupt theatre producer. On a luxury train traveling from Chicago to New York in the early 1930s, Oscar tries to cajole the glamorous Hollywood star into playing the lead in his new, but not-yet-written drama, and perhaps to rekindle their romance.

The musical ran on Broadway in 1978-1979, running for 449 performances and winning five Tony Awards. It showcased Madeline Kahn in the role of Lily Garland, and when Kahn left the show, the role launched the career of Judy Kaye.

As part of an Actors Fund benefit, a one-night-only staged concert was held on September 26, 2005 at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York. The production starred Marin Mazzie as Lily, Douglas Sills as Oscar, Joanne Worley as Letitia and Christopher Sieber as Bruce, with appearances by Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Max, Cheyenne Jackson as one of the "Life is Like a Train" porters, and Kathleen Turner as Imelda.

Roundabout Theatre Company revived the musical on Broadway, at the American Airlines Theatre, opening on March 15, 2015. Scott Ellis directed, and choreography was by Warren Carlyle. The cast starred Chenoweth as Lily and Peter Gallagher as Oscar, and featured Andy Karl as Bruce, Mark Linn-Baker as Oliver, Michael McGrath as Owen and Mary Louise Wilson as Letitia.


Barbara Siman Strouse Has Passed Away Photo
Barbara Siman Strouse Has Passed Away
Barbara Siman Strouse, veteran Broadway actress, director, and choreographer passed away on February 16th, according to her official obituary.
BAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBose Photo
BAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose will open the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with a musical performance inspired by this year's nominees. This year's BAFTAs will be held Sunday, February 19th, streaming for US viewers on BritBox at 2pm EST, and airing in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer between 7pm and 9pm.
Black Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing Fellows Photo
Black Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship
Black Theatre Coalition co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee, along with Executive Director Olivia Jones, and Program Director Nik Whitcomb, has announced that Lanise Antoine Shelley has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship.
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway! Photo
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. See photos from the opening night celebration!

