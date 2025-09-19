Video: Carmen Cusack Sings 'The Church of Baseball' in Rehearsals for BULL DURHAM

Click Here for More on Paper Mill Playhouse

Bull Duhram is coming to the stage! Watch in this video as Carmen Cusack (Annie Savoy) and the cast of Bull Durham perform "The Church of Baseball" ahead of opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Directed by Marc Bruni (The Great Gatsby) and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse (Smash), Bull Durham stars two-time Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star) as Annie Savoy, Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Crash Davis, Joel Ashur (Nollywood Dreams at Round House Theatre) as Larry, Ashlyn Maddox (Parade) as Millie, James Moye (Tootsie) as Skip, Andrew Poston (Almost Famous) as Jimmy, Will Savarese (Frozen National Tour) as Nuke LaLoosh, and Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can) as Uncle Roy. The ensemble features Mike Baerga, Ellie Barone, Tre’ Booker, Jacob Burns, Daniel DiPinto, Benny Elledge, Diana Huey, Ashton Lambert, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Jessi Little, Carson Hampton Palmer, Valentina Shelton, Jake Trammel, Dori Waymer, Matt Wiercinski, Casey Wortham, and Blake Zelesnikar.

Bull Durham brings the classic 1988 film to the stage. Veteran catcher “Crash” Davis is tasked with mentoring hotshot rookie pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh, while baseball muse Annie must choose her seasonal protégé. Adapted by its original Academy Award-nominated screenwriter/director, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner, this pitch-perfect musical delivers a winning blend of comedy, drama, and romance as passion, ambition, and America’s favorite pastime collide.