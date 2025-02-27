News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Carlos Valdes Performs 'Epic II' as Orpheus in HADESTOWN

You can now get a first look of Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus’ performing ‘Epic II’ in Hadestown on Broadway.

Hadestown is playing in it’s 6th year on Broadway starring Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone,’ Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades,’ and Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes.’

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
 






