Video: Can You Answer These 'Broadway' JEOPARDY Questions?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last night, one of the popular Jeopardy! categories was "Broadway." Several clues were given to the contestants to test their knowledge of Broadway debuts, history, and more.

The first clue was: "In 1996, Idina Menzel was among a host of young people who made their Broadway debuts in this Jonathan Larson musical." A second clue asked contestants to recall the name of the two-part Tony Kushner epic that won Tonys for Best Play. Other clues revolved around Adam Driver's 2010 Broadway debut and the jukebox musical A Wonderful World, which opened during this current Broadway season. Guess the answers to these clues now!

In the past, Jeopardy! has featured numerous theater and Broadway-themed categories, most recently being "Theater Debuts." In November, one of the Jeopardy! categories was Wicked, in time for the blockbuster film. Another popular category was "Broadway Musicals by Songs."

Other past Broadway categories include "Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.