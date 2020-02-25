Video: CITY OF ANGELS Stars Theo James, Hadley Fraser and More Gear Up for Their West End Run
The West End will welcome a transfer of the hit Donmar Warehours production of City of Angels. Check out some video from inside rehearsals as the cast, including Theo James and Hadley Fraser, sing some of the show's classic songs!
Good Morning, I believe that the world needs Theo James and a??@hadleyfrasera?? singing "You're Nothing Without Me" at the first cast and band rehearsal for a??@cityofangelsLDNa??. pic.twitter.com/Weqx7fUmbX- Josie Rourke (@josierourke) February 25, 2020
.@VWOfficial and #TheoJames at the first band rehearsal for @cityofangelsLDN. I had a really good seat, and they are something else. pic.twitter.com/b3De7w9JS3- Josie Rourke (@josierourke) February 25, 2020
Just listen to this a??i??a??i??a??i?? The sensational @NicolaRoberts at our first band rehearsal for @cityofangelsLDN pic.twitter.com/yW1kNQNxxJ- Josie Rourke (@josierourke) February 25, 2020
The cast includes Theo James as Stone, Jonathan Slinger as Hollywood mogul. Buddy Fidler, Hadley Fraser* as Stine, Rosalie Craig* as Gabby/Bobbi, Rebecca Trehearn* as Donna/Oolie and making her West End debut, Vanessa Williams, in the role of Carla/Alaura.
The cast also includes Marc Elliott* as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere* as Sonny, Adam Fogarty* as Big Six, Mark Penfold* as Luther Kingsley, Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley and Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4.
Josie Rourke's critically acclaimed and Olivier Award winning production of City of Angels makes its West End transfer five years since opening at The Donmar Warehouse in 2014. The musical will play at the Garrick Theatre for a limited season, with previews from Thursday 5 March 2020, reuniting the production's entire creative team.
Josie Rourke's revival premiered in 2014. With a swinging score by Cy Coleman and David Zippel and a brilliantly witty book by Larry Gelbart, City of Angels is a musical love letter to the glamorous world of old Hollywood and film noir.
