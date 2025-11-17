Photos/Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 29 Years On Broadway and Welcomes New 'Mama' Alex Newell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out new photos and video from tonight’s 29th anniversary performance of Chicago, the longest-running show currently on Broadway.

This evening’s performance also welcomed Tony Award winner Alex Newell, who joined the company as Matron “Mama” Morton. The cast additionally recognized two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, who began performances as Roxie Hart on November 10.

The revival, which opened on November 14, 1996, remains the longest-running production of any American musical in Broadway history.

Photo/Video Credit: Chicago On Broadway



Chicago 29th Anniversary Curtain Call

