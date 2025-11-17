Photos/Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 29 Years On Broadway and Welcomes New 'Mama' Alex Newell

The revival, which opened on November 14, 1996, remains the longest-running production of any American musical in Broadway history.
Check out new photos and video from tonight’s 29th anniversary performance of Chicago, the longest-running show currently on Broadway.
This evening’s performance also welcomed Tony Award winner Alex Newell, who joined the company as Matron “Mama” Morton. The cast additionally recognized two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, who began performances as Roxie Hart on November 10.
Photo/Video Credit: Chicago On Broadway
