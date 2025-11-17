 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos/Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 29 Years On Broadway and Welcomes New 'Mama' Alex Newell

The revival, which opened on November 14, 1996, remains the longest-running production of any American musical in Broadway history.

By: Nov. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



Check out new photos and video from tonight’s 29th anniversary performance of Chicago, the longest-running show currently on Broadway.

This evening’s performance also welcomed Tony Award winner Alex Newell, who joined the company as Matron “Mama” Morton. The cast additionally recognized two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, who began performances as Roxie Hart on November 10.

The revival, which opened on November 14, 1996, remains the longest-running production of any American musical in Broadway history.

Photo/Video Credit: Chicago On Broadway

Photos/Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 29 Years On Broadway and Welcomes New 'Mama' Alex Newell Image
Chicago 29th Anniversary Curtain Call

Photos/Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 29 Years On Broadway and Welcomes New 'Mama' Alex Newell Image
Chicago 29th Anniversary Curtain Call

Photos/Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 29 Years On Broadway and Welcomes New 'Mama' Alex Newell Image
Chicago 29th Anniversary Curtain Call

Photos/Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 29 Years On Broadway and Welcomes New 'Mama' Alex Newell Image
Chicago 29th Anniversary Curtain Call

Photos/Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 29 Years On Broadway and Welcomes New 'Mama' Alex Newell Image
Chicago 29th Anniversary Curtain Call



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos