Video: Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris Preview Broadway's ART on TODAY

James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris, and Bobby Cannavale recently joined TODAY to talk about sharing the Broadway stage in the new revival of the Tony-winning play Art. The show follows the trio of friends as they engage in a light-hearted debate about an expensive piece of art that turns into a larger discussion on much deeper issues.

During the play, Corden performs a major monologue, which he teased during the talk show appearance. "It's like a four and a half minute speech...and I don't stop talking," he shared. "It's, without question, the single most terrifying thing I've ever done in my life."

The performers also touched on their real-life dynamic while working on the production. "They're two of the nicest people you'll ever get to interact with as humans," said Harris of his co-stars. Check out the full interview, where the trio also shares their own art pieces.

Now in previews, ART officially opens on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, for a strictly limited, 17-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.

Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.