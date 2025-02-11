Video: Betty Gilpin Reflects on Her Theater Journey on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Gilpin is currently starring in Oh, Mary! through March 16.
Betty Gilpin, currently starring in Cole Escola's hit play, Oh. Mary! as the unhinged Mary Todd Lincoln, is basking in the glory of her Broadway debut. On a recent visit to The Tonight Show, the Nurse Jackie star admitted that this lifelong dream was one she had "let go of."
"I did mostly theater for the first decade out of college and I haven't in a long time," she explained to Fallon on the late-night show. She went on to share that seeing the hugely positive response to this show has impacted how she sees some of her past credits.
"How well-received the play is makes me realize that...I've done a lot of bad plays before this." She recalled a specific experience from a decade ago in which she was performing a play to half-empty houses. "At the end of the play, my character was downstage center and the spotlight would get smaller and smaller on my face...and one night, a woman in the front row went, 'This is terrible.'" Watch the full conversation now!
Written by Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre after a twice-extended sold-out run Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. At the Lyceum, the play has become the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week, and has since broken its own box office record eleven times.