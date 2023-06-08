Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is

When you want it the most, there's no easy way out of talking to Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe. That's because the Broadway fan favorite from & Juliet is as much a delight as the character she plays eight times a week.

"[This show is so special] for a combination of reasons," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's the story that I tell. It's the way it's told. I feel the most in my skin when I'm doing this show. And I have an almost-three-year-old, who has started discovering what this is at the same time- having her is perspective."

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.