Video: Behind the Scenes of the Props of LES MISÉRABLES on Tour

In this video, go behind the scenes of the props of Les Misérables on tour. Get a close look at the prop food, the iconic Act 1 finale flag, and learn what it takes to bring the production to theatres across the continent.

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive Jean Valjean with Nick Rehberger as Inspector Javert. They are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as Fantine, Matt Crowle as Thénardier, Victoria Huston-Elem as Madame Thénardier, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras, Mya Rena Hunter as Éponine, Jake David Smith as Marius and Delaney Guyer as Cosette. Emerson Mae Chan and Greta Schaefer alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine. Jackson Parker Gill and Jack Jewkes alternate in the role of Gavroche.

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, Emily Fink, Nicole Fragala, Audrey Hoffman, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Kaitlyn Sumner, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker, J.T. Wood and Jonathan Young.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönbergs magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the worlds most popular musicals.