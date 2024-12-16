Video: Behind-the-Scenes of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's Broadway Debut with CBS MORNINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday morning, CBS Mornings took viewers behind the scenes of & Juliet to show what went into the recent Broadway appearance of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson made her Broadway debut in & Juliet, making a special appearance in the performance on Saturday, December 14 at 8 pm, with a one-night-only walk-on role.

"I just always loved theatre and I felt very comfortable on stage," Jackson told CBS' Vladimer Duthiers during the segment. "I was always performing from when I was really young. It just felt like the theatre people were my people." In Jackson's best-selling memoir, released in September, the Justice shared her love of theater, along with her "fantasy of becoming the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage."- a goal she has now achieved.

In the segment, Jackson is seen preparing for her performance, with vocal and choreography rehearsals along with footage of her table read. & Juliet is "a story about female empowerment," Jackson explained, adding that she thinks it is "a wonderful message. And, obviously, very fun!" Watch the video now!

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. Eva Price is Executive Producer.