Video: Behind the Scenes With Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley & More From CULT OF LOVE

You can now get a first look at the cast of Second Stage’s production of Leslye Headland’s CULT OF LOVE. Broadway previews begin tonight, November 20 with Opening Night scheduled for December 12. Check out the video here!



CULT OF LOVE is directed by Trip Cullman and stars Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Mare Winninham, David Rasche, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Rebecca Henderson and Christopher Sears.

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?