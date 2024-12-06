Video: Backstreet Boys Join The Radio City Rockettes For 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The boy band Backstreet Boys joined the Radio City Rockettes for a video collaboration. The iconic dance company and BSB came together at Radio City Music Hall to put a precision dance spin on the group’s hit song “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Check out the video!

Performances are now underway for the 2024 Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes, and will continue through January 5, 2025.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the 2024 Christmas Spectacular features intricate choreography performed by the incomparable Radio City Rockettes throughout nine show-stopping scenes. The production blends classic numbers that audiences know and love, such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” with innovative technology that extends the show beyond the stage, including immersive digital projections and Frost Fairy drones. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 71 million people from around the world.