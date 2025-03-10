Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Team on the Show's Creative Process

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buena Vista Social Club, the new Broadway musical, was spotlighted on this weekend's episode of Sunday Morning. The musical is currently in previews at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, and is set to open on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Correspondent Martha Teichner chatted with Cuban bandleader Juan de Marcos González about assembling the original players. She also talked with writer Marco Ramirez and director Saheem Ali about creating the imagined origin story of the musicians and their Havana nightclub. Journalist Judy Cantor-Navas also weighed in on how the infectious music of Cuba crosses boundaries.

Watch the full feature here!

With a book by Marco Ramirez, director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. The musical features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.