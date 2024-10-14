Video: BECOMING NANCY at Birmingham Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An all new trailer has been released for Becoming Nancy at Birmingham Rep, directed and choroegraphed by Jerry Mitchell. Check out the video here!

The musical will host its official press night in Birmingham on Tuesday 15 October 2024.

Becoming Nancy is a coming-of-age story about first love, friendship, and finding your voice. It has a book by Elliot Davis, music by George Stiles, lyrics by Anthony Drewe, additional music and lyrics by Terry Ronald, Elliot Davis and George Stiles based on the novel by Terry Ronald.

The cast includes: Joseph Peacock as David Starr, Joseph Vella as Maxie Boswell, Paige Peddie as Frances Bassey, Olivier Award-winning Rebecca Trehearn as Kath Starr, Genevieve Nicole as Aunt Val, Mathew Craig as Eddie Starr, Olivier Award-winning Stephen Ashfield as Hamish McClarnon, and Daisy Greenwood as Abigail Henson.

They are joined by: Layla Armstrong-Hughes (Marcia Tubbert), Shannon Bourne(Ensemble), Elliot Copeland (Swing and Dance Captain), Joseph Craig (Ensemble), Jessica Daugirda (Swing), Isaac Elder (Squirrel), Cameron Gabriel (Ensemble), Tom Andrew Hargreaves (Bus Conductor/Mr Boswell, Ensemble), Ollie Hart-Bradford(Ensemble), Sebastian Harwood (Jason Lancaster), Lucas Impey (Dennis Gordon), Jordan Isaac (Swing) Peter Lavery (Ensemble), Dominique McIntyre (Chrissie Starr), Zara McLellan (Ensemble), Richard Meek (Bob Lord), Rachel Rawlinson (Muriel/Mrs Boswell, Ensemble) and Harry Warburton (Ensemble).

Joining Mitchell on the creative team are: David Rockwell and TJ Greenway (co-set design), Jean Chan (costume design), Philip Rosenberg (lighting design), Tony Gayle(sound design), Dick Straker (video design), Susanna Peretz (hair and makeup design), Steve Anderson (musical supervision and arrangements) and casting by Jill Green CDGand Tom Shiels, Olivia Laydon (casting associates).

In Becoming Nancy, it’s 1979 and David Starr is unquestionably one of the smartest, most talented sixth formers in East Dulwich – he’s got a wild imagination, a vocal range to die for, and a bedroom plastered with posters of his beloved pop idols: Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush. But being clever, with a great taste in music may not be enough to get him through secondary school, where, to his great surprise, he’s just been given the lead role of Nancy, in the school play, Oliver! The unconventional casting sends shockwaves to everyone around him – including his parents, his aunt, and his classmates. Before long, it seems like everybody has an opinion on whether David should go on with the show, inspiring him to turn to his no-nonsense best friend Frances and his unlikely co-star Maxie, the enigmatic captain of the football team.